Comparing Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Halcon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 21.05% 5.41% 5.41% Halcon Resources -125.62% -0.03% -0.02%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halcon Resources has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Halcon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Halcon Resources 3 3 1 0 1.71

Halcon Resources has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2,045.44%. Given Halcon Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halcon Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Dividends

Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. Halcon Resources does not pay a dividend. Pacific Coast Oil Trust pays out 112.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and Halcon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 1.46 $12.62 million $0.33 6.21 Halcon Resources $226.61 million 0.16 $45.96 million ($0.05) -4.43

Halcon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust. Halcon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Coast Oil Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats Halcon Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.