CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut CommVault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 7,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.16. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 4,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,642,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,847,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,656,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 693,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,871,000 after purchasing an additional 254,789 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

