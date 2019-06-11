Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 33,195 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 99.0% during the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

