Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Bought by Ajo LP

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,257 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 297,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,784,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVGI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $203.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $243.16 million during the quarter.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

