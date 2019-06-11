Comerica Bank Takes $336,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TME. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE:TME opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Comerica Bank Takes $336,000 Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/comerica-bank-takes-336000-position-in-tencent-music-entertainment-group-nysetme.html.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.