Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,681 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZAYO opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 655,585 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $21,476,964.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,466,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 2,745 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $76,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 678,398 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,645. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. Raymond James cut shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.74 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen cut shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zayo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.02.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

