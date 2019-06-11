Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 38,603 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

