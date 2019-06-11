Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colgate surpassed the industry year to date owing to a robust surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter 2019. This marked the second straight quarter of sales beat and third positive earnings surprise of the last five quarters. Robust volumes and favorable pricing aided organic sales growth in the quarter. In 2019, the company expects benefits of pricing and productivity programs to considerably offset rise in raw material costs. Accelerated investments in brands, strong innovation, and expansion in new markets and channels, is likely to aid sales in 2019. However, the company is plagued with a soft margins and currency headwinds for a while now. Increased raw material and packaging costs as well as higher SG&A expenses are likely to hurt margins throughout 2019. Further, adverse currency should mar earnings and sales in 2019.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $1,363,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,186,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,928,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares in the company, valued at $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,711 shares of company stock worth $25,087,935 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 365.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

