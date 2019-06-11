ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.11, for a total transaction of $4,833,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,363,295.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Rey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.82, for a total transaction of $2,121,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $315.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $170.26 and a 12-month high of $320.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 51.46%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/clarivest-asset-management-llc-lowers-position-in-fair-isaac-co-nysefico.html.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.