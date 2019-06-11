ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $125,237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $46,657,000.

THS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Wilkins sold 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $109,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $146,310.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $982,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

