Citigroup Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 165,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nightstar Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NITE stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.84.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tuyen Ong sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $61,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Fellows sold 9,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $235,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,142 shares of company stock worth $307,314 in the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NITE. Mizuho downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

