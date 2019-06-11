Citigroup Inc. Acquires 40,749 Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,749 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,679,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 1,119.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,432,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,044 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,623,000 after purchasing an additional 663,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,662,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,230,000 after purchasing an additional 564,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. China International Capital downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

