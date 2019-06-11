Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,171 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 19,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.87.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

