Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Position Raised by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. 37,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,144. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.36. Cimarex Energy Co has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.51 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial cut Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

