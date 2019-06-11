CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 111,932 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,262 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

