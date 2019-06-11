CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 4th quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $30.69.

