Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

CHUY opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $348.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.21. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $1,898,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 313.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 211,159 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $339,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

