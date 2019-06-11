Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,547 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $46,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,280,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,160,000 after buying an additional 417,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,252,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,250,000 after buying an additional 875,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,632,000 after buying an additional 7,040,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,576,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,839,000 after buying an additional 3,125,070 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12,660.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,509,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,458,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

CB stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip V. Bancroft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $7,438,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,298,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,377 shares of company stock valued at $20,497,344. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/chubb-ltd-nysecb-shares-sold-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc.html.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.