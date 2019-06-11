Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $725.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.20 and a 52 week high of $730.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $695.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $760.00 to $783.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $797.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.36.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,841,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,112,797. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

