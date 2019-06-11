Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) CEO Buys $1,019,480.00 in Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CC opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.56. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on CC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,119,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 483,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

