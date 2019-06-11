ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $10.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $15.00 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $15.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $38.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.33 million to $53.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.07 million, with estimates ranging from $31.48 million to $72.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 97.22% and a negative return on equity of 111.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

CCXI stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.98.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 12,815 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $153,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 5,755 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,234,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,284,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,980 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 796.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,127 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,329,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 90,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 89.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 562,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,133,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 249,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.