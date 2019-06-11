Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $38.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 1,199,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,111. Chegg has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 40,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $1,666,017.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,514 shares of company stock valued at $40,405,671. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $4,391,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 220,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $2,440,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

