Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $559.11 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to report $559.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.28 million to $599.16 million. Century Communities posted sales of $531.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.81 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.58 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Communities (CCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.