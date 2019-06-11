Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $559.11 Million

Analysts expect Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) to report $559.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.28 million to $599.16 million. Century Communities posted sales of $531.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.81 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.58 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

