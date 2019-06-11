Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $378,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julia L. Jackowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,574,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,775. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti set a $138.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.30.

CASY stock traded up $14.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $138.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

