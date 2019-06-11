Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.86.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.82. 198,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.31. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

