Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CATM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

CATM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,236. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.99 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardtronics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,457,000 after buying an additional 157,579 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 190,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

