Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,280.00

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,280 ($55.93) and last traded at GBX 4,260 ($55.66), with a volume of 18347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,260 ($55.66).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a yield of 0.82%.
In other news, insider Alastair Laing bought 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,151 ($54.24) per share, with a total value of £4,441.57 ($5,803.70). Also, insider Jean Matterson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,243 ($55.44) per share, for a total transaction of £63,645 ($83,163.47).
Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.
