Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canfor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

TSE CFP opened at C$8.65 on Friday. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.46.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canfor will post 1.6517646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

