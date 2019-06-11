CampusCoin (CC) 1-Day Volume Hits $80.00

CampusCoin (CURRENCY:CC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. CampusCoin has a total market cap of $39,680.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of CampusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CampusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, CampusCoin has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000147 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CampusCoin Profile

CampusCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. CampusCoin’s total supply is 709,961,108 coins and its circulating supply is 509,961,108 coins. The Reddit community for CampusCoin is /r/Campuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CampusCoin is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=16647.0 . CampusCoin’s official website is www.campuscoinproject.org . CampusCoin’s official Twitter account is @CampusCoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CampusCoin

CampusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CampusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CampusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CampusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

