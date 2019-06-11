Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 701 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 701 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc-buys-701-shares-of-ltc-properties-inc-nyseltc.html.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.