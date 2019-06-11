Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $352,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $964.41 million, a P/E ratio of 130.94 and a beta of 1.68. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. First Analysis upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

