Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $352,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ TRHC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $964.41 million, a P/E ratio of 130.94 and a beta of 1.68. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. Analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.
