California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,697,000 after buying an additional 558,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,402,000 after buying an additional 1,187,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,246,000 after buying an additional 788,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,521,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,002,000 after buying an additional 704,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,635,000 after buying an additional 224,214 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $517,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $52,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,328. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-trims-holdings-in-synnex-co-nysesnx.html.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.