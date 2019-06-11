California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monotype Imaging were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monotype Imaging stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $669.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Monotype Imaging’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Monotype Imaging’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin W.L. Semmes III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Monotype Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

