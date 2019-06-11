Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of CSTE opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.20. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Caesarstone had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,168,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,861,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 849,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 151,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 705,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

