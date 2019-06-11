Burney Co. Lowers Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,116,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,716,000 after buying an additional 73,729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFG stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $3,207,363.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $68,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $351,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,589 shares of company stock worth $43,746,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

