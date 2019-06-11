Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 17,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $90.43 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.22. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,980,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 13,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,205,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,321 shares of company stock worth $1,796,823 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

WARNING: “Burney Co. Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/11/burney-co-cuts-holdings-in-capital-one-financial-corp-nysecof.html.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.