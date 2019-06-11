Brokerages Set Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Target Price at $19.00

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUSKF shares. TD Securities upgraded Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Husky Energy stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

