Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $8.33

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of research firms have commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 377,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,292. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $333.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan H. Murray sold 12,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,995 shares in the company, valued at $287,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

