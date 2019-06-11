Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $598,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Vorpahl sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $8,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,227.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,705 shares of company stock valued at $13,230,704. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.84. 2,546,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

