Brokerages Anticipate SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.76. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 595%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 29.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DW Partners LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DW Partners LP now owns 1,820,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,053 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 36,276 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,338. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

