Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluor Co. (NEW).

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, insider Alan L. Boeckmann bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $476,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos M. Hernandez bought 17,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $501,869.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 51.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

