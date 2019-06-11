Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $350.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

“We see Huawei as already built in to the current share price for AVGO and reiterate our Buy rating and $350 PT into the print (Thursday, June 13 th ) on the company’s secular semiconductor prospect and FCF generation.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst commented.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $305.55.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $280.21 on Monday. Broadcom has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $323.20. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $6,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $26,390,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26,295.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,192,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,591,815,000 after acquiring an additional 374,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,572,119,000 after acquiring an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,919,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,479,369,000 after acquiring an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

