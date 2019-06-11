Brickblock Price Tops $0.0449 (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Brickblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. Brickblock has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $25,555.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Brickblock has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00075196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008396 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00193756 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002164 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006616 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00092888 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Brickblock

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Brickblock Token Trading

Brickblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

