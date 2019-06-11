Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BPFH opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 144,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

