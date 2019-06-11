BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109,617 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 118.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays raised BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.09 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $131,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $169,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

