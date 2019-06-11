Bolivarcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $38,017.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 298.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bolivarcoin

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 13,353,962 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

