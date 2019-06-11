Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,371.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $353.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $393.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

