BOAT (BOAT) Reaches Market Cap of $23,072.00

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. BOAT has a market capitalization of $23,072.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BOAT has traded 98.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.01877302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00075226 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00356086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007360 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009675 BTC.

About BOAT

BOAT (BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,693,768 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat . BOAT’s official website is boatcoin.net

BOAT Coin Trading

BOAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

