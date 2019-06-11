BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 274.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 467.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $169.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Michael Linn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $478,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

