BLUE (BLUE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One BLUE token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. During the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. BLUE has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00406459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.02372977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001544 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00153467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE launched on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

